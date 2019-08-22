Local BBQ pitmaster plans to expand business to Raleigh

A local barbecue pitmaster is planning to take a taste of the East to the state capital.

Sam Jones, the owner of Sam Jones BBQ in Winterville, plans to take his famous wood-fired barbecue to Downtown Raleigh.

He will be opening up a new location in the Boylan Heights neighborhood.

Jones opened up his original location in Pitt County in 2015 after growing up working alongside his father and family at the famous Skylight Inn barbecue joint in Ayden.

The new Raleigh location will have a different look and feel since it is housed in the old Dusty’s Auto Body Shop garage.

Despite the growth, Jones says the Winterville location will not be impacted and he does not plan to franchise his business.

“You don’t have to have the last name of ‘Jones’ to cook good barbecue, and our whole approach is – we are not going to franchise,” said Jones. “I never want to be looked at as a chain restaurant. I always say break the chain and eat local.”

The Raleigh menu options will be the same with additional alcohol options.

The location is set to open sometime in the spring of 2020.