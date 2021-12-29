Local business gives advice on staying healthy during Omicron variant

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As cases of the Omicron variant surge across the country, many people are trying to find ways to stay healthy going into the new year. One local business stressed the importance of nutrition and exercise to help boost your immune system.

“One of the most important things for you to do right now is to take care of your body. Putting healthy nutritious food in, maybe driving a little extra to the grocery store rather than stopping at the fast food place, and making sure you’re outside moving,” said Ariana Niehaus, Uptown Nutrition store owner.

Ariana Niehaus is the owner of Uptown Nutrition. She says fresh fruits, vegetables, and vitamin c & zinc are the key ingredients to staying healthy.

Niehaus says, “Vitamin C is definitely a really important nutrient that your body needs to be able to fight anything. Also, make sure you’re incorporating Zinc with the Vitamin C as well because when you use Zinc along with Vitamin C, your body absorbs the Vitamin C and uses it a little better as long as you’re using Zinc with it.”

Not only does Niehaus stress the importance of eating the right foods with the right nutrition, but also getting outside and working out is key to having a healthy life.

“Because we can be outside and we can be distanced and stay safe that way, so make sure nutrition and moving your body every day outside can make a lot of difference. Making even the small differences in your daily life will keep everybody happy and healthy,” said Niehaus.

If you are planning to go back to the gym, remember to follow the CDC’s safety precautions such as wearing your mask, washing your hands, and staying six feet apart.