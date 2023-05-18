GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville’s parking limitations are fully in place and one establishment is helping consumers combat this.

Coastal Fog is offering its customers a parking promise, one where visitors of the store get to park for free during their entire visit.

“You come downtown just like you would’ve done in the old days, park in any of the spots, come inside, tell us your license plate number and we’ll do everything for you. We’ll register you and fees are on us and any tickets are on us,” said Jordan Proctor, a co-owner of Coastal Fog.

Proctor said that this promise came about after the city started charging Uptown Greenville drivers for parking after two hours.