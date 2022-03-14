GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You can enjoy a cold one and help some cute animals along the way.

This Saturday, from 1-6 pm, local Pitt County group Friends of the Pitt County Animal Shelter is hosting a pub crawl called “Pints for Paws.” It starts at Local Oak Brewery then heads over to Tie Breakers and then finishes out the day at Nauti Dog Brewery.

The event is for local customers to meet adorable dogs and puppies and take them home while enjoying some refreshing beers. If you cannot adopt, customers are also allowed to bring in monetary and supply donations as well.