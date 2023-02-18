GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — This weekend marks the start of the East Carolina University baseball season. Local businesses said they are excited for the season to start.

The season was supposed to start Friday but rain delayed the start to Saturday. That didn’t seem to slow the Pirates, who won both games of a doubleheader.

Places like Tiebreakers said there were excited about the incoming business from fans and supporters. A crowd of 4,777, the second largest in school history, was at Clark-LeClair Stadium for Saturday’s games. That means fans who couldn’t make the games got the chance to watch it at places like Tiebreakers, which was carrying the ESPN+ broadcast.

“We’ve had the busiest Saturday we’ve had since football season ended, so it’s gonna be very good for us I think,” said Tiebreakers manager Kevin Anderson. “And, you know, one of the good things is too is that being that it’s a family environment, you can bring the kids so you don’t have to feel like you’re going out of your way to make a family trip out of it too.”

ECU baseball fan and former player Darryl Lawhorn said Tiebreakers is a regular spot for him.

“Tiebreakers is a great atmosphere to watch sports anyways,” Lawhorn said. “But it’s a great Pirate place and to be able to catch the game here early, then try to go out to the game a little bit later when it warms up a little bit.

“Baseball is a big part of my life and Pirate baseball is a huge part of my life and every year it gets closer and closer and you get a tingling feeling in your stomach, that Pirate baseball is here, baseball season is here.”