GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Greenville will host its annual chili-cooking event with the proceeds going to a good cause.

On Tuesday, the City of Greenville will be hosting the 2022 Chili Cook-Off in Greenville. It’s a way to enjoy a good meal for a good cause before partaking in the turkey and other items for Thanksgiving.

This event will also be selling hot dogs, banana pudding, baked goods, and of course, chili.

All the proceeds go to benefit United Way of Pitt County.

The event is from 11 am to 2 pm and will be held at 500 S Greene St. at Fire Rescue Station 1.

For more information, click here.