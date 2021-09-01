Local church fights food insecurity with food pantry, see dates of distribution

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The St. James Food Pantry is working to end food insecurity in the Greenville area through community food distributions.

Every second and fourth Saturday of every month, from 9:30 a.m. until the food runs out, the group gives out bags of free food to any and all who need it. Fresh produce, baked goods, canned meat, vegetables, fruit, beans, cereal, pasta and more will be available.

The event will be at 2000 Forest Hill Circle in Greenville at St. James United Methodist Church.

Volunteers are asking that people drive up and provide their name and the number of people in their household so the appropriate amount of food can be given. They will then place the bags in the trunk to maintain social distancing.

They also encourage those who are able to come and receive food to also please bring food to their family and friends who are food insecure and do not have means of transportation.