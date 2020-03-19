Local church partnering with school to provide meals to students and their families

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Memorial Baptist Church is providing food boxes for students and their families to carry them through the meals not provided by the school system which includes weekend and evening meals.

The Memorial Baptist Church partners during the school year with Eastern Elementary School in Greenville through the Backpack Buddies program.

The program provides for children who face food insecurity, so they have meals when school is not in session and serves 67 children at the school.

“We are happy to continue to provide meals to our students at Eastern Elementary. During this unprecedented season of school closure, our church began brainstorming with Eastern Elementary leadership on ways we can continue this mission and offer ways to provide meals to the whole family. Our partnership with Eastern is one of our greatest ministries,” said Abbi Mullens, TMBC associate pastor.

Anyone interested in donating to support the missions and ministries of TMBC can donate online or text the amount to 833-908-0691.