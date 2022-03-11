GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In the darkness, there will always be light.

With the devastating war that Russia has launched on Ukraine, local communities have been feeling the urge to come together. Friday night in Greenville, one church wanted to reach out to those feeling lost.

At 7 p.m., Immanuel Baptist Church, located at 1101 S. Elm Street, will hold a prayer vigil for Ukraine.

The community prayer vigil for Ukraine will have an opening prayer, hymn, and lighting of prayer candles. The vigil will also feature a program that will have quick facts about Ukraine, information on the current war, and how you can help give back to the Ukraine people.

Here’s the downloadable program for the prayer vigil.