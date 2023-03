GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – 45 years is a long time!

On April 1-2, the Greenville-based Nostalgia Newsstand will be celebrating its 45th Anniversary with a big sale. The sale include comic books, trades, toys, and other collectibles.

The store is located at 201 W 9th St and will start on April 1 at 10 am.

