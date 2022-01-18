Local economists say pay is on the rise regardless of a mandated minimum wage

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In 2022, 25 states will raise their minimum wage, but North Carolina is not on that list.

North Carolina established the minimum wage of $7.25 back in 2009, but that number has not changed since, and some experts say, businesses have to be so competitive among staffing shortages right now, that wages are increasing whether or not its mandate.

Tom Kies is the President of the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce. He said businesses really have no choice but to start raising their wages independently in order to keep safe among a shrinking labor market.

“I think that the market it to some degrees is correcting itself as far as wages go. Since we’ve seen staffing shortages, right across the board on almost everything, we’re finding that a lot of our businesses are sweetening the pot,” said Kies.

He explained businesses really have no choice but to start raising their wages independently in order to keep staff among a shrinking labor market.

“It’s the workers are kind of setting the pace on this. So it’s not going to be the government, I don’t believe it’s going to be the market,” said Kies.

Executive Director of Jacksonville Onslow Economic Development says minimum wage is virtually irrelevant in such a competitive job market.

“I mean, when when, when when we see a Taco Bell starting at $18. And we have high school students starting a food line at $15. I think conversations about minimum wage are passed at this point,” said Sutherland.

He said wages have been on the rise in Onslow since 2020, saying, “That means, you know, more quality of life, more housing options, more saving for college, or whatever. But there’s never really a good news story that goes along with low wages.”

Kies said the economy in Carteret County has continued to hit new records since 2020, even with the pandemic, so the business is there, but companies must continue to find ways to keep themselves staffed.