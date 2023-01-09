GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s time to roll up those sleeves.

Local program Sustain ECU is holding an event that will clean up the Town Creek in Greenville. The event is on January 31st. The meet-up location will be at the far east side of the parking lot behind the Willis Building at the corner of 1st St and Reade Circle. The event is from 2 – 3 pm.

Citizens are encouraged to wear boots or old sneakers to the cleanup. Gloves, pickers and bags for the cleanup will be provided.

Click here for the Facebook event link.

Click here to get tickets for the event.