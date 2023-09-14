GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Thursday was a time to give back for a good cause.

Firehouse Subs at 1852 W. Arlington Blvd. in Greenville held “Let’s Dunk Leukemia,” to support a local Greenville student. The South Central High School student named Madison Fleming is a senior and basketball player.

The event has a dunk tank and cornhole for local citizens to play and donate to the cause. The event started at 10:30 a.m. One Hundred percent of all sales, excluding catering, will go to helping Madison’s Leukemia fight.

If you want to support Fleming’s fight, click here for her GoFundMe page.

(Courtesy of Krystyan Sauls)

Firehouse Subs District Manager Patty Pittman spoke about the creation of the event, the goals they are trying to reach and much more.

View the video to find out more.