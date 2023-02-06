GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A generous community member is leading a helping hand through a food truck roundup.

The food truck roundup included some local food trucks like Uncle Fred’s, the Jerk Truck, Tula’s Fish and Chips and more. All proceeds will go to Pitt County Schools’ overdue lunch accounts. Sheila Leggette, who coordinated the event, said she’s doing this so children won’t be held back to due fines.

“I didn’t realize there were seniors that would not be able to graduate because there will be like fines on their accounts and they may not be able to go the next grade,” says Tieasha Dupree, school cafeteria manager at PCS. “So I’m like, ‘wow, I need to do something like this.’ So i just rallied up the community.”

Leggette says she plans to host more similar events before the school year ends.