GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Talent can sprout from anywhere. You’ve just got to look for it.

At the upcoming Carolina Music Awards, local Greenville performers are highlighted as nominees.

In the interview above, local artists DJ 6-4 (DJ of the Year), 1-Keyz Clark (Producer of the Year), Trenice (R & B Female), and Playboy Poppy (Male Hip Hop Artist) speak about their careers, what made them want to pursue music and much more.

View the video to find out more.

Click here to see the nominees and find out how you can vote for each of them.