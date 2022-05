GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County Senior Center is holding an event that allows senior citizens to come and shred important documents that may be lying around their houses.

The event is a three-box/bag maximum with $5 recommended for donations. The location for the event is at 4551 County Home Road.

The event is being held on May 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m..