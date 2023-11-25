GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A local gym is making an impact across Pitt County by supporting schools and their physical education programs.

The gym is collecting items from hippity hops balls to hula hoops and all other equipment each school needs in order to improve gym class experiences. Melt Studio in downtown Greenville started the fundraiser in hopes of spreading kindness to children across Pitt County.

When someone donates to the drive, the studio encourages people to leave a message for students to remind them that they are loved by the community. Brittney Pridgen started the fundraiser as a way of giving back to the schools that helped raise her and now her child.

“So I grew up in Pitt County. I went to Ayden Elementary, Ayden Middle, Ayden-Grifton, and having sports and then just having something to do after school was a really big deal,” Pridgen said.

“And I know having a six-year-old, now his favorite part of the day is going to PE. So it’s really important for them to be able to move around and do something other than sit in a chair. And you know unfortunately on the days where it’s raining or they don’t have a lot of time for recess, that kinda gets taken away a little bit.

“So having equipment, necessary equipment in their gym is really important. And I know it also helps out their teachers because it gives them things to actually use to implement their curriculum.

If you want to donate to the drive, drop-offs are accepted at Melt Studio on Dickinson Avenue. You can also click here to find out more.

The donation drive continues until the end of the year. People are encouraged to invest in the next generations.