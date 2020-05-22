Local hair salons welcome back customers as the state moves into phase two

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – This is a day many people have been waiting for, especially people eager for a haircut, the start of reopening phase two.

hair salons and barbers are re-opening, with a lot of people ready for a trim or a coloring.

In phase two, all stylists and customers are required to wear face coverings.

Clients will be screened when they enter the business.

Susan Tingen is the owner of Tingen & Co Hair Studio.

She says, “you’re going to have to go through a protocol we’re gonna have to scan you in the name number and temperature, we’re going to document it in case CDC contacts us for a list so they’ll have tracing.”

Salon Meche employees in Greenville are pleased with the phased re-opening.

“We feel good about the timing, we feel safe about the timing,” says Mary Keenan.

Employees will disinfect chairs between clients.

Customers will need to be flexible with the new requirements.

“I think the hardest thing is it’s going to be one client one per customer one on one ratio and I think that’s going to be hard is people wanting to come in with their friends and telling them they have to wait in the car,” says Tingen.

Clients will also be asked to practice social distancing while in barber shops and salons.

You can book an appointment with Salon Meche here.