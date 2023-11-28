GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and JOY Community Center and Soup Kitchen are calling on community members for help to make it through the holidays.

On Tuesday, the convenience store Sheetz helped and donated bagged lunches. That same day, Children’s World Learning Center dropped off donations from a food drive, showing just how much JOY depends on help from others.

“We’re already 10-thousand meals over last year’s total,” said JOY Executive Director, Tom Quigley.

“A soup kitchen in this area is for anyone who might need a meal, might need a place to get out of the elements for a little while. Just somewhere to come and sit down and talk to some other people.”

Quigley said the non-profit has gone over their budget because they are feeding more people than planned.

“We were serving on average 120 to 140 meals. We’re averaging 170 to 180 a day now and then another 150 to 170 at night. Over 300 a day, when we used to only serve maybe 200 a day.”

The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina said they are feeling the pressure too, seeing an increase across their branches.

“There’s probably about a 60-percent increase we’ve been seeing and right now it’s like 1 in 9 individuals that are suffering from food insecurity,” said Food Bank Director of Regional Development Whykeshia White.

With Giving Tuesday, the Food Bank said they are tripling the impact of any in-person or online donations made given that day.

“If you donate 10 dollars, that can be tripled, it will be tripled so you will be able to provide 150 meals,” White said.

To get involved with JOY Community Center and Soup Kitchen, click here.

To find out more about the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, click here.