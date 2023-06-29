GREENVILLE, N.C. — Local McDonald’s Owner-Operators in Eastern Carolina presented Ronald McDonald House Greenville/Eastern Carolina with a check for $29,000 this week at their meeting.

The funds are a result of the local Happy Meals for the House campaign which donated 10% of Happy Meal sales from April 17 -21. Anyone can give to their local RMHC year-round by rounding up each order.





Katie Byrd photo

RMHC Eastern Carolina helps keep families together by providing a home away from home for families with children receiving medical treatment in our community’s medical facilities. As one of six Ronald McDonald House programs in North Carolina and one of more than 350 worldwide, they open their doors to families of pediatric patients and invite them to stay.