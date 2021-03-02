Local non-profit fights to end homelessness in youth

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The pandemic is making more people vulnerable to homelessness, but an organization in Eastern North Carolina is trying to help younger people without a place to live.

Lauren Anzelone is a licensed clinical social worker. She’s also the founder of Lamb’s Place. Its mission is to support young people too old for foster care, survivors of human trafficking and others going through hardships.

Lamb’s Place is a safety net for some. It offers a fixed rate for rent with utilities included, giving young people a place to be their base.

“They just need a little hand up, not a handout, just a hand up,” says Lauren Anzelone. “Some of our bigger mission and goals are to help break that cycle of poverty, and we need partnerships with employers that would be willing to work with us to support our young people. “

Right now, Lamb’s Place has a boys and girls home. Anzelone and her helpers have a goal, to get enough financial help to open up a third home.

As a non-profit, Lamb’s Place relies heavily on donations. If you’re interested in partnering with them you can see what’s needed on their Facebook page, here.