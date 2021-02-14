Local non-profit is helping bring smiles to medically vulnerable children

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Whether it’s visiting them in hospitals or hopping on a zoom call, “A Moment of Magic” is working to raise the spirits of children who are medically vulnerable. The organization has a chapter here in Greenville at East Carolina University.

“We just like to spread the magic with bringing a little bit of joy back into these children’s lives who have experienced hardship, so we just want to spread magic,” said Haley Hice, the organization’s social media coordinator.

The organization focuses on dressing up as popular children’s characters and making visits to kids who live with a variety of medical issues.

“We’ve heard stories from parents of how, you know, their children haven’t smiled and laughed and they haven’t eaten in days, and we come in we make them happy, and we play with them and, you know, they feel better instantly,” said Bridget Mclemore, the chapter president.

The costumes range from princesses to superheroes and other popular characters. The organization is saying it really relies on local partnerships to help them continue the work they’re doing.

“We are always looking for local sponsors to help us out and to be able to help spread that magic,” Mclemore said. “You know, we’re always looking for somebody to help us buy new backgrounds and buy new costumes and extend our service is even farther than Eastern North Carolina.”

Mclemore said the smiles on these kid’s faces is what continues their drive to make a difference every day.

“I feel like it’s more than just putting on a big ball gown and the makeup and wig and all that,” Hice said. “I love going and seeing these children’s faces light up when I walk into the room or video chat with them as we are doing now.”

The organization has more than 2,000 members across the nation making a difference for children in need.

A Moment of Magic is holding a fundraiser with Krispy Kreme to help raise funds so they can continue to help children in need.