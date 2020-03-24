Local non-profit turns to community for food donations amid COVID19 outbreak

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There are families in greater need more than ever because of the coronavirus pandemic.

One non-profit group in Greenville is stepping up to help anyone it can.

“COVID19 has really stalled us for a while,” says Debbie Anderson, a community outreach specialist for A New Day Outreach Center.

The center provides food, clothing and guidance to people throughout the community.

“We’ve stopped a lot of our operations because we don’t really want to spread the virus but we’re still trying to help as many people as we can,” Anderson says.

Organizers are now planning a food drive to help the growing ranks of people in desperate situations caused by the virus.

The food giveaway is Wednesday March 25, at 1PM and will be held at 1530 Evans Street, Suite 107 Greenville North Carolina 27834.

Ayania Anderson is the executive director at the center and she explains, “The set up is going to be outside we’re going to set up tables and everything and anybody that needs help can just come and get whatever they need.”

Owners of a Panera Bread in Wilson sponsoring the center’s efforts.

That business is also helping with the food drive.

Debbie Anderson states that their biggest clients right now are senior citizens.

“We have had a lot of senior citizens who have been calling us, asking us even just for the Panera Bread, cause they know we do a weekly distribution of Panera Bread but we have had like a total increase in calls from senior citizens seeking food,” she says.

For the Anderson family, who operate the center, this is personal.

“Growing up, I went through poverty and my mom went through poverty so we definitely have experience from it and it helps other people so it feels good,” says Ayania.

Her mother adds, “It’s something we feel in our being that we have to do. I wouldn’t feel right knowing there’s people out there without food, without vitamins, without stuff we can help them get.”

A New Day Outreach Center is asking for donations from anyone who can help.

You can drop off non-perishable food items and toiletry items at the center located at 1530 Evans Street, Suite 107 Greenville North Carolina 27834.

For more information you can visit their website here.