GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — Two organizations are commemorating the death of Ahmaud Arbery with a run and walk which will be held to honor his memory.

Join We Stand NC and the Fleet Feet Greenville will hold the run and walk virtually to honor Arbery’s memory and to encourage the participants and communities to speak about the senseless violence against African American communities.

The event will be at Uptown Brewing Company in Greenville on Wednesday from 6:15-8 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Through Feb. 26, Together We Stand will host its second annual Maud 2.23 event to highlight racism and injustice, in hopes to unite toward hope in the future. Together We Stand NC and Fleet Feet Greenville has decided to give donations from the Maud 2.23 event to Build Hope. Eight dollars out of every registration will be donated to Build Hope, a faith-based nonprofit youth and family development organization founded in 2001.

Building Hope has served over 1,500 youth and their families by providing academic support, spiritual formation, character and leadership development, service opportunities, summer programs and parent engagement.

To cost of registration is $25 and the price includes a Maud 2.23 shirt. And all runners and walkers that are registered will have the opportunity to win prizes including free running shoes from HOKA, CEP Compression socks, and LockLaces.