GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Local nonprofit Heartoscope is holding an event for Mother’s Day weekend.

On May 7, HeART of the City Vol. 2 will take place. The event will kick off with music, food, art and kid activities. Vendors will be serving food for the public while later in the day, there will be a mural reveal.

The mural that HeARToscope will be revealing will be the first in West Greenville. The event will be held at 901 W 5th St, Greenville from noon- 4 pm.

For the Facebook event, click here.