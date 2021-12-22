Local nonprofit helping young disabled child get around easier

WINTERVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A local nonprofit organization is helping a handicapped four-year-old get around much easier.

Greyson Matthew was born an extremely healthy boy in June of 2018. When he was almost 5 months old, Greyson started having seizures. His family rushed him to Vidant Children’s Hospital, and he was diagnosed with Partial Seizure Disorder and Infantile Spasms, a form of Epilepsy.

“He had surgery just after he turned one to have a feeding tube placed after failing a swallow test. Since then, he gets his medication, fed food and his medication through his tube,” said Alice Huggins, Greyson’s grandmother.

(Contributed photo)

Matthew has multiple seizures a day. He is on five different seizure medications along with medications for breathing issues, reflux and allergies. He gets weekly physical and occupational therapies to help him with his muscles.

He is unable to sit up by himself or walk and relies on a stander and a gait trainer to help him stand. He wears braces on his lower legs to help support his feet and ankles when he is in his stander and gait trainer.

“He sleeps with a BiPAP machine (to help with breathing) and has a pulse ox (pulse oximeter) on his foot so that we can monitor his O2 situations. We have oxygen for whenever he is sick or needs the added support for his breathing,” said Huggins.

His family takes him to Duke Children’s Hospital several times a year so his seizures can be monitored and so changes to his medication can be made, if needed. He has a nurse that takes care of him five days a week while his parents work. He also does not speak but he talks in his own distinct way.

The Purple Diamond Divas Social Club is helping to make sure he gets around more easily in his house. The nonprofit organization was scheduled Wednesday to donate a check towards house renovations for where Mathew lives.

To donate to Greyson’s cause the link can be found here.