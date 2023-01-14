GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Giving back to the community and making Greenville a better place is the goal of Striving with Vision Empowerment Support Group Inc. The organization took to Skinner Street on Saturday to clean the road, sidewalks and fields and pick up litter.

Latoya Williams, the founder and president of the organization, said it is all about making the change you want to see.

“Giving back to the community is just a beautiful thing to do. Because you have to put yourself in someone else’s shoes, having humility for others. It’s a way to give hope to people, inspiration. Let them know they are loved, cared and supported,” Williams said.

Striving with Vision is a local non-profit in the area that wants to motivate, inspire and encourage people to achieve their dreams while also teaching them the value of service. Those with the group said there are many ways to serve.

“I feel as though this organization as well as others in our community should also put forth efforts for cleaning up our community, doing positive acts, helping one another, whether it’s donating food, doing street clean up. or doing any kind acts or gestures,” said Striving with Vision Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator Lala Robinson.

Willaims said Striving with Vision hoped to provide opportunities and access to resources to underprivileged people in Greenville.

“It gives people a sense of direction and a pathway, a new way of expressing themselves, also building rapport, team building and different things like that. It just provides a different mindset for those, especially teenagers.”

Williams and Robinson each said they host the street clean-ups every second Saturday of the month. They encourage everyone in the community to join them. For more information, click here for Striving with Vision’s webpage.