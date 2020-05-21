Local restaurant prepares to open its dining area to customers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Tomorrow night, North Carolina will move into phase two of its reopening.

Some businesses will stay closed, like movie theaters, gyms and bowling alleys.

Governor Roy Cooper modified phase two due to the increasing numbers of covid cases throughout the state.

But restaurants are still set to open their doors.

The pandemic is having a big effect on greenville restaurants.

One local food joint is ready for phase two, with workers getting creative.

Muscle Maker Grill owner Ahmad Aboshie wants to protect his employees and customers.

He’s introducing a new way of operating his restaurant, with contact-free indoor dining.

“We’re not going to contact with customers they’re going to sign a ticket leave it at the desk and then they’re going to have a seat all of our food is going to be served in disposable containers so when the food is ready we will bring it on a tray and the customers can come and grab their food,” explains Aboshie.

Aboshie will ask customers to wear masks.

Protective wear will be provided to employees and to customers, if requested.

The Pitt County health department’s hotline remains open and is available for restaurant and business employers who have any questions regarding COVID19 exposure and contact tracing.

You can call the health department at 252-902-2300.