GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) – It’s going to be a celebration.

Local restaurant Anita’s Authentic Mexican Street Food is holding its 7th annual Cinco de Mayo Party on May 6. The event starts at 5 pm and ends at 10 pm. The event will have several food trucks, bouncy houses, beer pong, corn hole, and live music as well.

Last but not least, there will also be a taco-eating competition, so come hungry.

The event will be held at 1915 N Memorial Dr in Greenville.

Click here to find out more about the event.