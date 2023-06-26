GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Ronald McDonald House at ECU Health celebrated 10 years at James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital on Monday.

Joshua Zimmer is 12, just two years older than the Ronald McDonald House. He said the house offers a safe space between treatments.

“To have something to rely on and where people can just chill and be nice and calm,” Joshua said. “I love it here actually.”

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern North Carolina, or RMHC-ENC, said Joshua is one of the thousands who have come through.

“We’ve probably now since we opened back in 2013, we’ve seen probably over 32,000 people come through these doors,” RMHC-ENC Executive Director Meghan Woolard said.

The house helps families during their toughest moments, offering a hot shower, a place to sleep, meals and more.

ECU Health Children’s Services Manager Kathryn Jarvis has worked with the health system for 11 years.

“I think the past ten years for Ronald McDonald have just shown a lot of support and love for our families and giving them a space, a beautiful space to come and eat or take a few minutes away if needed,” Jarvis said.

RMHC-ENC officials said the future looks bright, adding they have plans to expand services across Eastern North Carolina.

“10 years. Wow. 10 years. I think that we will continue to grow programs within this house and within our chapter as a whole,” Woolard said.

Joshua agreed, saying this house has a bright future.

“The next ten years? Big, it’s going to be. People are going to have a lot of fun here,” Joshua said.