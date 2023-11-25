GREENVILLE- (WNCT) — Small Business Saturday kicked off across the country, and Downtown Greenville’s local shops got to showcase all that they have to offer.

After snagging the best deals from big box stores on Black Friday, the community was able to have even more deals from these shops while supporting their local businesses. Aside from consumers supporting their local businesses, the businesses in the downtown district also supported each other.

Uptown Nutrition held a small business event to include Bark Boulevard, Handmade by Hannah and Rey of Sun. Each of the businesses was able to sell goods from their shops and had more exposure to Greenville residents.

(Gabby Sartori, WNCT photo)

“What we did today was we have three women-owned businesses in here. So then that way we can kind of get a little bit of everything,” said Arian Niehaus, who is the owner of Uptown Nutrition. “We got jewelry, we have some pet stuff, and then come get a healthy smoothie and tea.”

Niehaus has been a part of Greenville for the majority of her life. After going to East Carolina University, she opened Uptown Nutrition and it has been in business for eight years. Although small businesses are competing against each other, Niehaus says that she loves giving back to the community.

(Gabby Sartori, WNCT photo)

“Personally, myself I’m an ECU alumni and so owning a small business down here in Greenville is just, I’m just thankful for the community when they come in because that money is going right back out into the community,” Niehaus said.

Local shop owners stressed there’s a need for people to shop small in order to make a big difference within the community. They are looking forward to the holiday season and hope to supply gifts for the city of Greenville.