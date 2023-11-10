GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Are you looking to get a head start on your Christmas Shopping? Maybe you want to treat yourself and support a good cause at the same time.

On Saturday, the Junior League of Greenville is hosting its first-ever second-hand spree. It’s a fundraiser yard sale, and there will be clothes for men, women and children as well as household supplies and more.

A food truck will be present, serving coffee and pastries. The funds raised will help the Junior League with supporting its community efforts like Backpack Buddies. Caroline Heineck with the Junior League hopes everyone comes out.

“Because all the amazing stuff we have, it’s going to be a good way to find something you may be looking for, for your home or some extra new clothing for the winter,” said Heineck, who is the chair of the Junior League Fall Fundraiser.

All this fun will take place from 7-11 a.m. at the Historic Red Banks Primitive Baptist Church. The address is 2601 East Fire Tower Road in Greenville. If you bring three cans of food, you get a discount on your purchase.