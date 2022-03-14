GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Recently, Stacker.com, through the Bureau of Labor Statistics, took a look at the top construction-related jobs in New Bern.

The focus now is on Greenville.

Aside from ongoing supply chain woes that have caused delays in materials delivery, one source of concern in construction is workforce shortages. Analysis from Deloitte says that labor shortages are the result of a lack of qualified candidates and a skills gap between generations in an industry growing more technologically savvy by the year.

But this does not mean there are no jobs out there—to the contrary, there are a great number of construction jobs out there, and many of them are high-paying and offer career opportunities. To that end, Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs in construction in Greenville based on annual pay as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

#13. Construction laborers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $27,880

– #380 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420

National

– Annual mean salary: $43,000

– Employment: 971,330

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($66,670)

— Kankakee, IL ($65,730)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($63,860)

– Job description: Perform tasks involving physical labor at construction sites. May operate hand and power tools of all types: air hammers, earth tampers, cement mixers, small mechanical hoists, surveying and measuring equipment, and a variety of other equipment and instruments. May clean and prepare sites, dig trenches, set braces to support the sides of excavations, erect scaffolding, and clean up rubble, debris, and other waste materials. May assist other craft workers.

#12. Helpers–carpenters

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $33,140

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $35,360

– Employment: 30,900

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salem, OR ($64,070)

— New Bedford, MA ($45,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,900)

– Job description: Help carpenters by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include using, supplying, or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment.

#11. Cement masons and concrete finishers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $37,310

– #283 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,390

– Employment: 195,580

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($86,370)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($81,730)

— Rockford, IL ($78,320)

– Job description: Smooth and finish surfaces of poured concrete, such as floors, walks, sidewalks, roads, or curbs using a variety of hand and power tools. Align forms for sidewalks, curbs, or gutters; patch voids; and use saws to cut expansion joints.

#10. Carpenters

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $37,400

– #353 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,200

– Employment: 699,300

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,950)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($82,300)

— Hanford-Corcoran, CA ($79,870)

– Job description: Construct, erect, install, or repair structures and fixtures made of wood and comparable materials, such as concrete forms; building frameworks, including partitions, joists, studding, and rafters; and wood stairways, window and door frames, and hardwood floors. May also install cabinets, siding, drywall, and batt or roll insulation. Includes brattice builders who build doors or brattices (ventilation walls or partitions) in underground passageways.

#9. Electricians

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $37,580

– #385 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 330

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,680)

— Trenton, NJ ($90,210)

— Kankakee, IL ($88,530)

– Job description: Install, maintain, and repair electrical wiring, equipment, and fixtures. Ensure that work is in accordance with relevant codes. May install or service street lights, intercom systems, or electrical control systems.

#8. Painters, construction and maintenance

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $41,640

– #171 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $46,460

– Employment: 217,880

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($69,360)

— Salinas, CA ($64,630)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($63,070)

– Job description: Paint walls, equipment, buildings, bridges, and other structural surfaces, using brushes, rollers, and spray guns. May remove old paint to prepare surface prior to painting. May mix colors or oils to obtain desired color or consistency.

#7. Brickmasons and blockmasons

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $41,680

– #163 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,420

– Employment: 59,940

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Duluth, MN-WI ($90,610)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($90,290)

— Pittsfield, MA ($90,070)

– Job description: Lay and bind building materials, such as brick, structural tile, concrete block, cinder block, glass block, and terra-cotta block, with mortar and other substances, to construct or repair walls, partitions, arches, sewers, and other structures.

#6. Highway maintenance workers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $42,290

– #158 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $43,200

– Employment: 149,890

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($72,040)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($66,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($65,290)

– Job description: Maintain highways, municipal and rural roads, airport runways, and rights-of-way. Duties include patching broken or eroded pavement and repairing guard rails, highway markers, and snow fences. May also mow or clear brush from along road, or plow snow from roadway.

#5. Pipelayers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $43,540

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,060

– Employment: 33,950

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($77,880)

— Eugene, OR ($76,240)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($72,600)

– Job description: Lay pipe for storm or sanitation sewers, drains, and water mains. Perform any combination of the following tasks: grade trenches or culverts, position pipe, or seal joints.

#4. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $44,000

– #261 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,440)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,620)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($93,320)

– Job description: Operate one or several types of power construction equipment, such as motor graders, bulldozers, scrapers, compressors, pumps, derricks, shovels, tractors, or front-end loaders to excavate, move, and grade earth, erect structures, or pour concrete or other hard surface pavement. May repair and maintain equipment in addition to other duties.

#3. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $49,100

– #253 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)

— Kankakee, IL ($93,420)

– Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.

#2. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $56,110

– #358 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers.

#1. Construction and building inspectors

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $58,390

– #168 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.