GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — ECU’s biology graduate school students are celebrating Earth Day by holding a fundraiser.

“We thought this would be a good way to celebrate it [Earth Day] and contribute new plants that will be planted in people’s gardens and help get some of that carbon out of the atmosphere.” said the program’s vice president, Bailey Kephart.

Plants were featured outside of ECU’s Natural Science and Biotechnology Building on Friday. The students with the biology-based program hope to raise enough money for those who can’t afford to go on school trips.

“We hope to use the funds that we get from this plant sale to help support our fellow grad students with conference opportunities, research training, things like that. To give more opportunities to the local researchers here,” Kephart said.

Many of the plants that were sold were rescued plants or were nurtured from a seedling.

“A lot of these are rescued plants as well that have been sort of put away, with the potential of being mowed over. So we’ve tried to give a lot of these plants life, love, and sunlight,” Kephart said.

Marigolds, snap peas, and snake plants were some of the greenery that was for sale. The plants were priced between $3 to $7 depending on the species.

The department also accepts plants that need help being brought back to life.

“We do accept plant donations. You can bring them up to the plant sale or you can email us directly,” Kephart said.

The plant sale will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is limited stock, so make sure to pick up yours quickly. It is being held at 101 E. 10th St. Parking will be available at the building.