Lowe’s to host job fair to hire 150 workers in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (PCSO) – The unique Sheriff’s Heroin Addiction Recovery Program (S.H.A.R.P.) created by Sheriff Paula Dance, which has been in operation for about two months now, had another first this past weekend.

The Pitt County Detention Center held a three hour “Parent’s Day” visiting event for inmates who are fathers and who are successfully participating in S.H.A.R.P. Saturday, September 28th.