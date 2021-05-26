GREENVILLE, N.C. — Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in Greenville, NC, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

In Greenville, the annual mean wage is $47,810 or 15.1% lower than national mean of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation makes $18,900. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

1 / 50JOHANNES EISELE // Getty Images

#50. Passenger vehicle drivers, except bus drivers, transit and intercity

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $31,190

– #174 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,360

– Employment: 599,980

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($17,980)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($18,250)

— Dothan, AL ($18,260)

– Job description: Drive a motor vehicle to transport passengers on a planned or scheduled basis. May collect a fare.

2 / 50CHRISTOF STACHE // Getty Images

#49. Preschool teachers, except special education

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $30,830

– #131 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,550

– Employment: 370,940

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Pocatello, ID ($18,910)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($19,970)

— Lima, OH ($20,340)

– Job description: Instruct preschool-aged students, following curricula or lesson plans, in activities designed to promote social, physical, and intellectual growth.

3 / 50Sean Rayford // Getty Images

#48. Security guards

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $30,610

– #110 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,360

– Employment: 1,054,400

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Columbus, IN ($22,600)

— Hammond, LA ($22,690)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($22,760)

– Job description: Guard, patrol, or monitor premises to prevent theft, violence, or infractions of rules. May operate x-ray and metal detector equipment.

4 / 50Glenn Highcove // Shutterstock

#47. Industrial truck and tractor operators

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $29,920

– #9 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $39,210

– Employment: 640,950

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($24,200)

— Las Cruces, NM ($25,460)

— Laredo, TX ($25,670)

– Job description: Operate industrial trucks or tractors equipped to move materials around a warehouse, storage yard, factory, construction site, or similar location.

5 / 50Canva

#46. Pesticide handlers, sprayers, and applicators, vegetation

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $29,810

– #6 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $39,130

– Employment: 23,950

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Knoxville, TN ($22,500)

— Clarksville, TN-KY ($22,770)

— Lubbock, TX ($24,670)

– Job description: Mix or apply pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, or insecticides through sprays, dusts, vapors, soil incorporation, or chemical application on trees, shrubs, lawns, or crops. Usually requires specific training and state or federal certification.

6 / 50GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#45. Nursing assistants

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $29,290

– #149 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,180

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,050

– Employment: 1,371,050

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($21,840)

— Brunswick, GA ($22,370)

— Columbus, GA-AL ($22,540)

– Job description: Provide or assist with basic care or support under the direction of onsite licensed nursing staff. Perform duties such as monitoring of health status, feeding, bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting, or ambulation of patients in a health or nursing facility. May include medication administration and other health-related tasks. Includes nursing care attendants, nursing aides, and nursing attendants.

7 / 50ProfDEH // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Couriers and messengers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $29,050

– #87 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,010

– Employment: 70,700

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($19,770)

— Monroe, LA ($21,160)

— Lawton, OK ($21,380)

– Job description: Pick up and deliver messages, documents, packages, and other items between offices or departments within an establishment or directly to other business concerns, traveling by foot, bicycle, motorcycle, automobile, or public conveyance.

8 / 50New Africa // Shutterstock

#43. Receptionists and information clerks

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $28,900

– #135 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 670

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,410

– Employment: 968,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($22,570)

— Killeen-Temple, TX ($22,770)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($22,880)

– Job description: Answer inquiries and provide information to the general public, customers, visitors, and other interested parties regarding activities conducted at establishment and location of departments, offices, and employees within the organization.

9 / 50Hunter Bliss Images // Shutterstock

#42. Mixing and blending machine setters, operators, and tenders

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $28,820

– #5 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $40,960

– Employment: 116,190

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($24,180)

— Las Cruces, NM ($26,480)

— Midland, MI ($26,860)

– Job description: Set up, operate, or tend machines to mix or blend materials, such as chemicals, tobacco, liquids, color pigments, or explosive ingredients.

10 / 50Pixabay

#41. Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $28,470

– #41 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 840

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,710

– Employment: 2,805,200

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($23,980)

— Homosassa Springs, FL ($24,680)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($25,350)

– Job description: Manually move freight, stock, luggage, or other materials, or perform other general labor. Includes all manual laborers not elsewhere classified.

11 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#40. Driver/sales workers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $28,260

– #99 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,870

– Employment: 420,890

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY ($19,230)

— Sumter, SC ($19,740)

— Dalton, GA ($21,020)

– Job description: Drive truck or other vehicle over established routes or within an established territory and sell or deliver goods, such as food products, including restaurant take-out items, or pick up or deliver items such as commercial laundry. May also take orders, collect payment, or stock merchandise at point of delivery.

12 / 50Canva

#39. Helpers–production workers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $27,970

– #49 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,000

– Employment: 239,340

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($21,100)

— Topeka, KS ($21,280)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($21,360)

– Job description: Help production workers by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include supplying or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment.

13 / 50Pixabay

#38. Construction laborers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $27,880

– #6 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420

National

– Annual mean salary: $43,000

– Employment: 971,330

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($25,260)

— Albany, GA ($27,070)

— Rocky Mount, NC ($27,380)

– Job description: Perform tasks involving physical labor at construction sites. May operate hand and power tools of all types: air hammers, earth tampers, cement mixers, small mechanical hoists, surveying and measuring equipment, and a variety of other equipment and instruments. May clean and prepare sites, dig trenches, set braces to support the sides of excavations, erect scaffolding, and clean up rubble, debris, and other waste materials. May assist other craft workers.

14 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#37. Retail salespersons

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $27,530

– #93 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,910

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,940

– Employment: 3,659,670

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Albany, GA ($22,740)

— Hinesville, GA ($23,640)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,660)

– Job description: Sell merchandise, such as furniture, motor vehicles, appliances, or apparel to consumers.

15 / 50Canva

#36. Bakers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $27,390

– #82 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,060

– Employment: 168,890

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Sherman-Denison, TX ($21,310)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)

— St. George, UT ($22,110)

– Job description: Mix and bake ingredients to produce breads, rolls, cookies, cakes, pies, pastries, or other baked goods.

16 / 50Goldsithney // Shutterstock

#35. Psychiatric technicians

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $27,200

– #9 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,080

– Employment: 85,330

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($23,760)

— Charleston, WV ($24,170)

— Lake Charles, LA ($24,750)

– Job description: Care for individuals with mental or emotional conditions or disabilities, following the instructions of physicians or other health practitioners. Monitor patients’ physical and emotional well-being and report to medical staff. May participate in rehabilitation and treatment programs, help with personal hygiene, and administer oral or injectable medications.

17 / 50Canva

#34. Landscaping and groundskeeping workers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $26,760

– #31 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 530

National

– Annual mean salary: $33,800

– Employment: 872,370

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($22,780)

— El Paso, TX ($23,330)

— Charleston, WV ($23,500)

– Job description: Landscape or maintain grounds of property using hand or power tools or equipment. Workers typically perform a variety of tasks, which may include any combination of the following: sod laying, mowing, trimming, planting, watering, fertilizing, digging, raking, sprinkler installation, and installation of mortarless segmental concrete masonry wall units.

18 / 50Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock

#33. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $26,590

– #236 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,600

– Employment: 179,890

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,580)

— Rome, GA ($19,050)

– Job description: Operate or tend washing or dry-cleaning machines to wash or dry-clean industrial or household articles, such as cloth garments, suede, leather, furs, blankets, draperies, linens, rugs, and carpets. Includes spotters and dyers of these articles.

19 / 50The Boston Globe // Getty Images

#32. Stockers and order fillers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $26,510

– #43 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,090

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,010

– Employment: 2,210,960

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Fond du Lac, WI ($23,990)

— Monroe, LA ($24,240)

— Florence, SC ($24,420)

– Job description: Receive, store, and issue merchandise, materials, equipment, and other items from stockroom, warehouse, or storage yard to fill shelves, racks, tables, or customers’ orders. May operate power equipment to fill orders. May mark prices on merchandise and set up sales displays.

20 / 50Canva

#31. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $25,990

– #94 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,940

– Employment: 387,300

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($19,990)

— Dothan, AL ($20,340)

— Decatur, AL ($20,520)

– Job description: Prepare and cook large quantities of food for institutions, such as schools, hospitals, or cafeterias.

21 / 50Pixabay

#30. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $25,340

– #122 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,050

– Employment: 113,150

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($17,440)

— Athens-Clarke County, GA ($17,790)

— Sheboygan, WI ($17,940)

– Job description: Monitor recreational areas, such as pools, beaches, or ski slopes, to provide assistance and protection to participants.

22 / 50Canva

#29. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $24,920

– #39 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,150

– Employment: 112,750

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Valdosta, GA ($21,570)

— Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA ($21,740)

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($21,950)

– Job description: Service automobiles, buses, trucks, boats, and other automotive or marine vehicles with fuel, lubricants, and accessories. Collect payment for services and supplies. May lubricate vehicle, change motor oil, refill antifreeze, or replace lights or other accessories, such as windshield wiper blades or fan belts. May repair or replace tires.

23 / 50Rusty Clark ~ 100K Photos // Flickr

#28. Counter and rental clerks

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $24,840

– #16 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,700

– Employment: 368,300

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Carbondale-Marion, IL ($21,980)

— Lawton, OK ($22,200)

— Parkersburg-Vienna, WV ($22,360)

– Job description: Receive orders, generally in person, for repairs, rentals, and services. May describe available options, compute cost, and accept payment.

24 / 50UfaBizPhoto // Shutterstock

#27. Sewing machine operators

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $24,670

– #20 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,420

– Employment: 116,520

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— El Paso, TX ($18,940)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($21,950)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($22,070)

– Job description: Operate or tend sewing machines to join, reinforce, decorate, or perform related sewing operations in the manufacture of garment or nongarment products.

25 / 50David Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $24,450

– #22 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,980

– Employment: 98,810

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Johnstown, PA ($19,580)

— Tyler, TX ($20,460)

— Cleveland, TN ($20,690)

– Job description: Feed, water, and examine pets and other nonfarm animals for signs of illness, disease, or injury in laboratories and animal hospitals and clinics. Clean and disinfect cages and work areas, and sterilize laboratory and surgical equipment. May provide routine postoperative care, administer medication orally or topically, or prepare samples for laboratory examination under the supervision of veterinary or laboratory animal technologists or technicians, veterinarians, or scientists.

26 / 50Canva

#25. Food preparation workers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $24,440

– #152 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,820

– Employment: 793,590

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hammond, LA ($18,290)

— Morristown, TN ($18,550)

— Monroe, LA ($19,010)

– Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

27 / 50Nejron Photo // Shutterstock

#24. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $24,420

– #53 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,400

– Employment: 341,660

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($20,280)

— Albany, GA ($20,850)

— Dalton, GA ($20,890)

– Job description: Wash or otherwise clean vehicles, machinery, and other equipment. Use such materials as water, cleaning agents, brushes, cloths, and hoses.

28 / 50Pearl PhotoPix // Shutterstock

#23. Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $24,390

– #40 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,740

– Employment: 302,410

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— San Angelo, TX ($18,370)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($19,280)

— Bowling Green, KY ($19,460)

– Job description: Provide beauty services, such as cutting, coloring, and styling hair, and massaging and treating scalp. May shampoo hair, apply makeup, dress wigs, remove hair, and provide nail and skincare services.

29 / 50Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#22. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $24,120

– #151 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 510

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,010

– Employment: 795,590

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,460)

— Valdosta, GA ($18,730)

— Alexandria, LA ($19,070)

– Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

30 / 50Krakenimages.com // Shutterstock

#21. Childcare workers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $24,110

– #183 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,790

– Employment: 494,360

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rome, GA ($17,330)

— Dothan, AL ($18,370)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,440)

– Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.

31 / 50Needpix

#20. Food batchmakers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $24,090

– #7 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $34,970

– Employment: 153,270

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— San Angelo, TX ($18,770)

— Hammond, LA ($20,450)

— Tyler, TX ($21,070)

– Job description: Set up and operate equipment that mixes or blends ingredients used in the manufacturing of food products. Includes candy makers and cheese makers.

32 / 50Paul.J.West // Shutterstock

#19. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $23,880

– #79 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 570

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,630

– Employment: 1,272,840

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Alexandria, LA ($17,810)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,110)

— Hammond, LA ($18,740)

– Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle, or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.

33 / 50Oksana Shufrych // Shutterstock

#18. Recreation workers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $23,780

– #30 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,960

– Employment: 325,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,040)

— Lake Charles, LA ($20,300)

— Monroe, LA ($21,000)

– Job description: Conduct recreation activities with groups in public, private, or volunteer agencies or recreation facilities. Organize and promote activities, such as arts and crafts, sports, games, music, dramatics, social recreation, camping, and hobbies, taking into account the needs and interests of individual members.

34 / 50Jorge Royan // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Cooks, restaurant

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $23,500

– #35 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 720

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,530

– Employment: 1,109,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590)

— Laredo, TX ($21,000)

— Gadsden, AL ($21,540)

– Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.

35 / 50Unsplash

#16. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $23,460

– #15 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 820

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,410

– Employment: 1,990,510

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($21,200)

— Sumter, SC ($21,400)

— Dothan, AL ($21,670)

– Job description: Keep buildings in clean and orderly condition. Perform heavy cleaning duties, such as cleaning floors, shampooing rugs, washing walls and glass, and removing rubbish. Duties may include tending furnace and boiler, performing routine maintenance activities, notifying management of need for repairs, and cleaning snow or debris from sidewalk.

36 / 50VGstockstudio // Shutterstock

#15. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $23,270

– #88 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,460

– Employment: 254,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,460)

— Enid, OK ($18,780)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960)

– Job description: Serve food to individuals outside of a restaurant environment, such as in hotel rooms, hospital rooms, residential care facilities, or cars.

37 / 50viviandnguyen_ // Flickr

#14. Packers and packagers, hand

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $23,170

– #43 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $29,270

– Employment: 599,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Wichita Falls, TX ($18,740)

— Casper, WY ($19,850)

— Johnstown, PA ($19,920)

– Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.

38 / 50Crew // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Bartenders

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $23,050

– #116 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,910

– Employment: 486,720

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($17,930)

— Decatur, AL ($17,950)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,150)

– Job description: Mix and serve drinks to patrons, directly or through waitstaff.

39 / 50Education Images // Getty Images

#12. Substitute teachers, short-term

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $22,970

– #31 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,090

– Employment: 512,030

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($17,360)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,470)

— Huntsville, AL ($17,470)

– Job description: Teach students on a short-term basis as a temporary replacement for a regular classroom teacher, typically using the regular teacher’s lesson plan.

40 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#11. Waiters and waitresses

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $21,610

– #102 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,180

National

– Annual mean salary: $27,470

– Employment: 1,944,240

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($17,980)

— Decatur, AL ($17,980)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($18,060)

– Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.

41 / 50Dean Drobot // Shutterstock

#10. Cashiers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $21,400

– #28 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,920

National

– Annual mean salary: $25,710

– Employment: 3,333,100

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530)

— Monroe, LA ($19,780)

— Albany, GA ($20,320)

– Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.

42 / 50PxHere

#9. Library assistants, clerical

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $21,300

– #7 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,740

– Employment: 84,560

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,080)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($20,520)

— Akron, OH ($20,530)

– Job description: Compile records, and sort, shelve, issue, and receive library materials such as books, electronic media, pictures, cards, slides and microfilm. Locate library materials for loan and replace material in shelving area, stacks, or files according to identification number and title. Register patrons to permit them to borrow books, periodicals, and other library materials.

43 / 50Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#8. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $21,040

– #106 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 420

National

– Annual mean salary: $24,800

– Employment: 316,700

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($17,940)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,150)

— New Bern, NC ($18,190)

– Job description: Welcome patrons, seat them at tables or in lounge, and help ensure quality of facilities and service.

44 / 50aboutsung // Shutterstock

#7. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $20,810

– #79 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,300

– Employment: 374,940

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,090)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240)

– Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments, and coffee to patrons.https://5abb68943b03f6547444538010510513.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

45 / 50Unsplash

#6. Amusement and recreation attendants

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $20,730

– #60 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $25,610

– Employment: 248,190

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040)

— Lynchburg, VA ($18,600)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650)

– Job description: Perform a variety of attending duties at amusement or recreation facility. May schedule use of recreation facilities, maintain and provide equipment to participants of sporting events or recreational pursuits, or operate amusement concessions and rides.

46 / 50Gabriel Georgescu // Shutterstock

#5. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $20,560

– #22 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $26,900

– Employment: 222,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,020)

— Dalton, GA ($18,450)

— Monroe, LA ($18,500)

– Job description: Accommodate hotel, motel, and resort patrons by registering and assigning rooms to guests, issuing room keys or cards, transmitting and receiving messages, keeping records of occupied rooms and guests’ accounts, making and confirming reservations, and presenting statements to and collecting payments from departing guests.

47 / 50Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#4. Animal caretakers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $20,320

– #2 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $28,380

– Employment: 193,660

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Morristown, TN ($18,810)

— Greenville, NC ($20,320)

— Twin Falls, ID ($20,580)

– Job description: Feed, water, groom, bathe, exercise, or otherwise provide care to promote and maintain the well-being of pets and other animals that are not raised for consumption, such as dogs, cats, race horses, ornamental fish or birds, zoo animals, and mice. Work in settings such as kennels, animal shelters, zoos, circuses, and aquariums. May keep records of feedings, treatments, and animals received or discharged. May clean, disinfect, and repair cages, pens, or fish tanks.

48 / 50Pxhere

#3. Fast food and counter workers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $20,260

– #59 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,510

National

– Annual mean salary: $24,540

– Employment: 3,450,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($18,690)

— Mobile, AL ($18,750)

— Montgomery, AL ($18,780)

– Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

49 / 50Ryan Everton // Unsplash

#2. Dishwashers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $19,950

– #27 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $25,600

– Employment: 395,660

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400)

— Muncie, IN ($18,550)

– Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.

50 / 50Daniel Lee // Flickr

#1. Cooks, fast food

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $18,900

– #19 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 820

National

– Annual mean salary: $24,300

– Employment: 544,420

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Altoona, PA ($17,660)

— Johnson City, TN ($17,700)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900)

– Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.