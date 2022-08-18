GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This event is all about giving back to the community.

On October 6, the 5th annual Domestic Violence IMPACT Luncheon will be at the Greenville Convention Center. This fundraising luncheon event will assist and help drive awareness for emotional abuse and domestic violence in local communities.

This fundraising event will benefit The Center for Family Violence Prevention which serves Pitt, Martin and Washington counties.



The event will have a keynote speaker, author, minister and two-time domestic violence survivor Dr. Jan Newell-Byrd.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be located at 303 Greenville Boulevard Southwest. To sign up for this event, click here to purchase event tickets.