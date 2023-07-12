GREENVILLE, N.C. – The fifth Concert on the Common will take place this Thursday at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater on the Greenville Town Common.

The featured band this week is Tuesday’s Gone which is a Lynard Skynard tribute band. The outdoor spring and summer concert series is presented by the radio stations of Inner Banks Media. Admission to all the shows is always free!

Tuesday’s Gone performs all of the classic rock hits from Lynard Skynard including their top hit Sweet Home Alabama. Also Gimme Three Steps, Free Bird, What’s Your Name, Simple Man and many more.

Showtime is 6 pm on the Town Common. There will be multiple food trucks available lining First Street and the Greenville Junior League will be selling beer and wine. Coolers are not allowed – however pets are welcome. Parking is available along First Street and adjacent streets as well as the parking deck at the corner of 4th and Cotanche Streets. Parking is also allowed in the ECU lots along Reade Street.

One other upcoming show on July 27 will feature the Motown Legacy Revue which is a rescheduled show from two previous rainouts.

