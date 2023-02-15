GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — PirateFest is back on April 15 and preparations are underway for another big event.

This marks the 16th year of this annual festival. The location will be on the Town Common in Uptown Greenville. It is free to attend.

The headliner this year will be the musical group Maddie & Tae. The duo debuted in 2013 with a platinum bestseller titled, “Girl in a Country Song,” The song launched them into success, making them the third female duo in 70 years to top the Country Airplay charts.

Maddie & Tae recently won the Group/Duo Video of the Year award at the CMT Music Awards for “Woman You Got” and have been nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year, for the eighth time, at the 56th CMA Awards.

Their list of trophies includes Radio Disney Music Awards and CMA Awards. They have been nominated for ACM, Billboard, and CMT Awards. They have also been featured in The Associated Press, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, NPR, The Washington Post, and more.

The duo has toured with Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, and Brad Paisley. Recently, they have headlined the CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour in 2022.

For more information, visit Maddie & Tae’s Website.

PirateFest is organized by Uptown Greenville and the City of Greenville. The festival showcases the best of ENC’s artists, restaurants, and more. Most of the events will be held at Town Common this year. Below is the schedule of events and times.

SATURDAY, APRIL 15, 11- 8 PM

TOWN COMMON AMPHITHEATER

11:00 am: Festival Opening Ceremony begins at Town Common

11:00 am: Parade of Pirates March from Town Common to 4th and Evans Street in a Pirate Parade.

5:00 – 6:15 PM: and 6:45 – 8:00 PM: TBA

SATURDAY PIRATE ENCAMPMENT (Town Common)

11:30 PM: MOTLEY TONES AT 4TH/EVANS STAGE

12:00 PM: BLACK POWDER DEMONSTRATION

12:30 PM: SHADOW PLAYERS PIRATE SHOW

1:00 PM: LIVING HISTORY

1:30 PM: BLACK POWDER DEMONSTRATION

2:30 PM: SHADOW PLAYERS PIRATE SHOW

2:30 PM: LIVING HISTORY

3:00 PM: BLACK POWDER DEMONSTRATION

4:00 PM: SHADOW PLAYERS PIRATE SHOW

MERMAIDS (1st Street)

11:00 AM – 8:00 PM