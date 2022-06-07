GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Changes are coming to Greenville’s Dickinson Avenue.

One major aim is to make this area easier for pedestrians to get around. Since the city is growing, it’s time to get rid of the old and put in the new.

“We’ve done a lot of maintenance on that road to improve it over the years, and it’s just gotten to a point where the maintenance is too much,” said Sarah Lentine, resident engineer for the NC Department of Transportation in Pitt County.

Lentine said changes will be made from the ground up.

“So basically we are removing the existing roadway, going down under the ground, updating the water and sewer utilities, replacing the drainage pipe and drainage boxes, increasing the drainage from the area, as well and then once we’ve done that work, we’re gonna build it back up, create a new roadway, new sidewalks, and add some landscaping and other features,” Lentine said.

City of Greenville Spokesperson Brock Letchworth said the project comes just in time, especially with the amount of growth happening.

“Really we’ve seen a lot of increase in the activity along the Dickinson Avenue corridor over the last five years, but with some of the things that are planned over the five years, you’re gonna see even moreso and even double that, so it is important that the infrastructure is in place, which is what the purpose of this NCDOT project is,” Letchworth said.

Those with the North Carolina Museum of Natural Science said they can’t wait to see these improvements.

“We’re really looking forward to these updates and changes,” said Emily Jarvis, head of the museum. “Of course, there’s always growing pains associated with growth, but in the end, it’s usually worth it so we’re really looking forward to these improvements.”

The project will start in September. Click here to find out more about it.