Man arrested for attempted first-degree murder in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) A man has been arrested for attempted first-degree murder.

On Wednesday at approximately 8:48 p.m. deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to the emergency department at Vidant Hospital to report a victim has been stabbed.

The victim was identified as 39-year-old Anthony Alligood of Greenville.

Deputies said it was determined that the victim had been stabbed while at a residence located at 6230 NC 33 E in Greenville.

On Thursday morning deputies arrested 33-year-old Jamie Cole Wainwright of Stokes and he was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Wainwright is currently being held in the Pitt Couty Detention Center under a $1,000,000 bond.

The case remains under investigation.