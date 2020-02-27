Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Man arrested for attempted first-degree murder in Greenville

Greenville

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) A man has been arrested for attempted first-degree murder.

On Wednesday at approximately 8:48 p.m. deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to the emergency department at Vidant Hospital to report a victim has been stabbed.

The victim was identified as 39-year-old Anthony Alligood of Greenville.

Deputies said it was determined that the victim had been stabbed while at a residence located at 6230 NC 33 E in Greenville.

On Thursday morning deputies arrested 33-year-old Jamie Cole Wainwright of Stokes and he was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Wainwright is currently being held in the Pitt Couty Detention Center under a $1,000,000 bond.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV