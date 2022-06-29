GREENVILLE, N.C. — The suspect in a shooting that happened last December in Pitt County was arrested in Rocky Mount on Wednesday.

The United States Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force located Devonte Gregory Dales, 19, of Rocky Mount. He was arrested and taken before an Edgecombe County Magistrate, who placed him under a $240,000 secured bond.

He has been transferred to the Pitt County Detention Center where he remains in custody with a first appearance date on Thursday. Dales’ charges include 12 counts each of Discharging a Weapon into an Occupied Dwelling and Discharging a Firearm from Within an Enclosure to Incite Fear.

On December 23, 2021, deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Allen Gay Rd. where it was reported there had been a shooting into an occupied residence. Two adults were inside the home at the time of the shooting but neither were injured.

Several spent shell casings were located outside the residence.