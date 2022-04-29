GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Florida man has been charged after it was determined he had a gun that was stolen from Florida that turned up in a local pawn shop.

On Tuesday, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit found that Memorial Coins & Pawn in Greenville was in possession of a pawned .45 caliber handgun that had been stolen in North Miami Beach, Fla. The gun was later seized.

Detectives identified the suspect as Joseph Anthony Williams, 20, of Riviera Beach, Florida. Williams was later arrested without incident and booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under the following charges:

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Obtaining Property by False Pretense

Williams was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.