Man charged in 2018 murder at Greenville airport sentenced

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The man accused of shooting and killing a long-time coworker at the Pitt-Greenville Airport in December 2018 has been sentenced.

Pitt County District Attorney Faris announced that John Wesley Reid, 52, of Grimesland pled guilty to second-degree murder in Pitt County Superior Court on February 7th, 2022. Reid was sentenced to not less than 240 months and not more than 300 months in the Department of Adult Corrections.

Reid and the victim, Joseph Pate, worked together at Weyerhauser. On December 16, 2018, Mr. Pate and a co-worker arrived at the Pitt-Greenville Airport for a work-related trip. As Mr. Pate walked into the airport, Reid approached him and shot him multiple times.

Mr. Pate died from injuries sustained from the gunshot wounds. Reid drove away from the airport and was located shortly after in the parking lot of a convenience store. He was taken into custody and interviewed by a detective with the Greenville Police Department.

Investigation for this case was conducted by the Greenville Police Department, and Assistant District Attorney Anthony Futrell represented the State.