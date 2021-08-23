Man charged with attempted second-degree murder in stabbing of grandfather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A 23-year-old man was charged with attempted second-degree murder for stabbing his grandfather, according to the Greenville Police Department.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Friday, August 20, Greenville police responded to 1713 Brookhaven Drive for the report of a stabbing. GPD telecommunicators were informed the victim, 81-year-old Wheeler James Brown, was stabbed by his grandson, Aaron Rashad Brown, after an altercation.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening wounds.

Members of the GPD Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded after it was initially reported Aaron Brown, may have barricaded himself inside the home. He was located by team members a short distance down the road and was arrested without incident.

Aaron Brown has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and is currently in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

Wheeler James remains hospitalized.