Man dies in early-morning apartment fire in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Fire/Rescue officials are investigating after a man was killed in an early-morning apartment fire.

Crews responded just before 2 a.m. on Monday to a fire at 401 Brighton Park. Officials said upon arrival, smoke and flames were showing. Officials said the person who lived there, David Joyner, was transported to Vidant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No other apartments were affected and nobody was displaced due to the fire, officials said. The origin of the fire is still not clear, and an investigation in the cause continued Tuesday evening.

