GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a shooting that killed a man Wednesday night.

Police responded at around 8 p.m. to 111 Larkin Lane to a report of a shooting. They found a man in his 30s dead from gunshot wounds.

Investigators said information is limited as of 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Detectives were still in the preliminary stages of their investigation. Officers were in the process of interviewing potential witnesses and conducting neighborhood canvasses to develop further clues.

Anyone with information is asked to call GPD (252) 329-4300 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777.