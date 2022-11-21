GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Everyone’s version of a holiday is different.

Here at WNCT, we decided to ask Greenville residents questions about what they are doing for the holidays. WNCT’s Mekaela Muck and Shannon Baker hit the streets on Monday to ask your holiday opinions.

There seemed to be a few strong opinions among the people interviewed. Mandria Cheely, an educator, said this in response to shopping on Black Friday, “No, absolutely, I hate crowds.” In fact, all of the people that spoke said they were not shopping on Black Friday this holiday season.

To see more controversial holiday opinions hit play on our video.