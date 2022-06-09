GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The man who has since been charged with the death of his wife after his arrest in Mississippi is back in Greenville to face charges.

Lawrence Guttierrez, 51, was arrested in Biloxi, Miss., around 2 a.m. on May 26. He was charged with murder in the death of his wife, Tavara Guttierrez, 44. She was found dead during a welfare check at Spring Forest Condominiums on Spring Forest Road in Greenville.

Guttierrez was located by Biloxi, Miss., police and taken into custody at the time without incident.

He was being held at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $2 million bond.