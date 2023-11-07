GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Marine from Jacksonville was arrested and is facing charges after he led Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase on October 28.

Bakari Christopher Adderley, 23, of Jacksonville was stopped at a driver’s license checkpoint station on NC Hwy. 43 South near Ervin Buck Road. The stop was part of the Halloween Booze It and Lose It campaign of the NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

Officials said Adderley led officials on a chase before he was eventually captured, arrested and charged.

More details can be found in the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office press release above.